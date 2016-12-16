Firefighters battle blaze at historic retreat

Multiple fire departments in Steuben County are battling a blaze at the Ole Lake George Retreat restaurant in Fremont, according to emergency dispatchers.

Nine firefighter crews from Steuben and three Michigan stations responded to the blaze reported at 6:27 a.m. today. They are still at the scene. The establishment's history dates back to the early 1900s, according to the business' website.

No injuries have been reported and at least one person escaped the blaze. No further information is available.