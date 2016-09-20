Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire

No one was home when a fire broke out inside a two-story home at 629 West Dewald shortly before 8 a.m. today.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the home and a fire in the kitchen on the first floor at the back of the house, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes. A small dog was rescued during firefighting efforts and placed in the custody of Animal Care and Control.

The home received moderate damage and no one was injured. The fire remains under investigation.