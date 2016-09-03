Football player dies in crash before game

WATERLOO – The stands were quiet at DeKalb High School on Friday night.

The Barons’ scheduled football game against New Haven was canceled after a three-car accident involving two DeKalb players left one player dead and another in critical condition at a hospital.

Police responded to an accident at County Road 19 and County Road 40 near Auburn in DeKalb County about 4 p.m. involving three vehicles, with a possible driver already deceased, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2004 Volkswagen Passat driven by junior running back Derek Padilla, 17, was traveling eastbound on County Road 40 with defensive lineman Lucas Oberkiser, 16, in the passenger seat. The Passat entered the intersection at County Road 19 and into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ryan Likens, 34, according to the release. The Grand Cherokee T-boned the Passat, pushing the vehicle into the path of a northbound 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Dylan Marker, 21.

Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics performed CPR on Oberkiser and eventually transported him to a hospital, according to the release.

“You’re not prepared to handle anything like this ever,” Barons coach Pete Kempf told the Indianapolis Star. “All we can do as a program, we preach brotherhood and love. That’s all we can rely on. In the end, that’s all that matters.”

Likens was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the two occupants of the Hyundai – Marker and passenger Parker Lockwood, 18 – were not injured, the release said.

Grief counselors were made available at DeKalb High School on Friday evening.

“Did that really happen?” one girl said, approaching members of the school’s administration.

Members of the administration declined to comment further.

“DeKalb Central Schools are extremely saddened with the news that two junior football players were involved in an off-campus car accident after school today,” Superintendent Steven E. Teders said in the release. “Please keep the families of the accident victims in your prayers. Stay DeKalb strong.”

Moments of silence were held at football games across the area.

A tweet from DeKalb High School on Friday night said that all high school and middle school events were canceled for today.

