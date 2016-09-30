Formal charges filed against mother in children's abduction

Amber Pasztor, the Fort Wayne woman who is alleged to have killed two of her children this week, has been formally charged with two counts of murder.

In filing the charges today, Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis T. Hill Jr. also acknowledged that Pasztor is a suspect in the death of Frank Macomber, 66, her former neighbor.

Pasztor, 29, has been held in Elkhart since Monday, when she stopped a police officer there and said two dead children were in her car. She confessed that she smothered the children with her hands until they died, police said.

Pasztor reportedly abducted the children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, from her father's home in Allen County shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday. An Amber Alert was issued in search of the children. Pasztor then drove to Elkhart in a car belonging to Macomber, police said.

Macomber was found dead in Allen County from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. Allen County authorities continue to investigate his death.

Notwithstanding the formal murder charges filed in Elkhart County, the investigation into the deaths of the children is ongoing, Hill said in a news release. An initial hearing advising Pasztor of the formal charges is set for Monday in the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.

“In this case, we are alleging that a mother callously and intentionally took the lives of her two children," Hill said in the release. "While any rationale she may have had for completing this deadly deed in our community is still under investigation, her two children, our tiny victims, deserve justice and they will get it."

Pasztor is being held without bond.

