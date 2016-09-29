Fraud investigation nets 6 arrests

Detectives were notified by Lake City Bank on Wednesday about a potential fraudulent use of stolen checks from the Vineyard Church in Syracuse, a statement from the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

When detectives viewed video surveillance from the bank, they were able to identify Andrew Steven Secor, 30, of Warsaw, as the man cashing the checks, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Secor was preliminarily charged with felony fraud, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe for the use of a legend drug. He was being held without bond.

Additional information during the investigation led officers to 422 South Union St. in Warsaw, where officers arrested four more people while looking for a person with an active warrant.

Officers met with Madison Chase May, 18, of Warsaw, who told officers that Jessie Lee Savant Jr., 55, of Warsaw was inside the home.

When officers entered the home, they found drug paraphernalia and two more people. Brady Lee Shepherd, 26, of Mentone, had active felony warrants alleging failure to appear and domestic battery, and was being held on $5,250 bond. Police also arrested Brian Keith Noll, 42, of Warsaw, on an active felony warrant alleging burglary. Noll was being held on $7,500 bond.

May was preliminarily charged with fraud and was being held on $5,250 bond.

Savant had active felony warrants alleging failure for failure to appear and probation violation, and was arrested on preliminary charges of felony fraud and forgery. He was being held without bond.

In addition, a 36-year-old Pierceton woman found at a Syracuse hotel was charged with possession of paraphernalia, the statement said.