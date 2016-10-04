Fraudulent voter registration investigation expands

The Indiana State Police are expanding an investigation into the filing of fraudulent voter application information to an additional seven counties, including Allen County, state police said today.

The investigation, which began in late August, originally involved Hendricks and Marion counties, a statement said. It has now expanded to Allen, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Lake and Madison counties, police said.

As part of the expanded investigation, state police obtained and served a search warrant for the Indiana Voter Registration Project in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

What was found during the search are sealed for 30 days from the time the warrant was served, police said, which was Thursday.

While the investigation is complex and is expected to continue for several more months, the Indiana State Police has issued points related to the investigation, including:

* All voter registration applications received by Indiana voter registration offices are processed according to established policies, in accordance with Indiana state law.

* A sample of voter registration applications received by county voter registration offices that are suspected to be fraudulent have been copied and given to the state police, with the original application remaining at the voter registration office that it was from.

* Because the investigation has expanded into other Indiana counties, investigators believe the number of potentially fraudulent records may be in the hundreds, causing some voters not to be able to vote.

* The possible fraudulent applications are made of from a combination of made-up names and addresses with real names and either made-up or incorrect addresses along with false date of births with real names.

Voters may not realize they have been a victim of voter fraud until they go to vote and find out their voting information has been changed. If that happens, the voter may have to use a provisional ballot to vote, police said.

Police urge voters to check before election day to ensure they are properly registered by going online to https://indianavoters.in.gov and follow the directions.

If a voter discovers there is inaccurate information, he or she should contact the local voter registration office and the 24-hour Indiana State Police Voter Registration Application Fraud tip line at 888-603-3147, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.