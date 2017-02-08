Fremont man charged with incest, sexual misconduct

A Fremont man has been arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and incest.

The man was arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff's Department was informed that the suspect had sexual contact with a family member over the age of 13 but under the age of 16, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was being held in the Steuben County Jail without bail pending an initial court appearance.

The Journal Gazette is not identifying the suspect to avoid identifying the victim. The newspaper does not identify victims of sex offenses without their permission.