Fremont man hurt in 1-car crash

A Fremont man was injured Sunday night in a one-car crash in Steuben County, the county sheriff's department said.

Arthur Hausbach, 65, was driving north on County Road 300 West, just south of Indiana 120, about 7 p.m. and ran off the roadway, striking a tree and causing his car to catch on fire, the sheriff's department said on its Facebook site.

Bystanders were able to pull Hausbach out of the car to safety, the statement said. He was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Hausbach may have had a medical condition that contributed to the crash, police said.