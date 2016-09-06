Fremont man hurt in fiery wreck

A Fremont man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Steuben County on Sunday.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 300 West, south of Indiana 120, about 7 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation found that Arthur Hausbach, 65, of Fremont was driving north on County Road 300 West when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Bystanders pulled Hausbach from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

It is believed Hausbach may have a medical condition that contributed to the crash, a sheriff’s department news release said.

