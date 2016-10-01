- Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Landon Bengs, 10, is illuminated by his candle at a vigil for siblings Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, at Arcola Elementary School on Friday. Many students shared memories of the siblings.
October 01, 2016 1:39 PM
Funeral services canceled for slain youths
Journal Gazette
Funeral and visitation services for siblings Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, have been canceled, according to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.
A Mass of Christian burial was scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at D.O. McComb & Sons.
Officials at the funeral home said the services will be scheduled at a later date. No further information was provided.
The children were abducted from the home of Ricky Green and Emily Lasko-Green, custodial grandparents, around 6 a.m. on Monday and the subject of an Amber Alert as family members frantically tried to locate them.
They were smothered to death Monday by their own mother, Amber Pasztor.