Funeral services canceled for slain youths

Funeral and visitation services for siblings Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, have been canceled, according to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.

A Mass of Christian burial was scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at D.O. McComb & Sons.

Officials at the funeral home said the services will be scheduled at a later date. No further information was provided.

The children were abducted from the home of Ricky Green and Emily Lasko-Green, custodial grandparents, around 6 a.m. on Monday and the subject of an Amber Alert as family members frantically tried to locate them.

They were smothered to death Monday by their own mother, Amber Pasztor.

