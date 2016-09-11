Grieving mom forms own support group

When Alonna Allison died a year ago, struck by a stray bullet at a bonfire, her mother, Angela Presley, couldn’t speak.

Too numb to talk to anyone but her mother, Rhonda Presley, and her other children, she let Alonna’s father, Leroy Allison, handle all the press inquiries that come when someone dies from violence.

It’s been a tough journey since Aug. 30, 2015, when Alonna, 17, a promising basketball player at Concordia High School, went to a bonfire on Schaper Drive and got caught in a gunfire exchange. Around midnight on that Saturday night, police officers got the call that rival groups were shooting at each other.

The one who got hit was Alonna. Officers tried to revive her with CPR, but she died later at a hospital.

Presley, who shares a strong resemblance to her daughter, spent months in seclusion keeping herself closest to God, she said, and then ventured out one day to find a support group. It was “to no avail,” she said.

She decided to form her own and called it Alonna’s Song. The group meets monthly in the lower level auditorium of Medical Building Two on the Lutheran Hospital campus.

The group’s Facebook page is open to anyone, but especially mothers who have lost children. In her terms, those “babies” have “gone to heaven.” She posts inspirational photos and words that help grieving “mommas” get through the daily pain.

Presley opens the meeting by taking the microphone to sing a song. Her mother works the sound controls. Next month, Presley hopes to go live on Facebook with the meeting.

Her topic at Saturday’s meeting was not only how to overcome grief, but depression. It’s the questions you ask yourself like, “Why my baby? One of the things we can get stuck on is the whys,” she told several mothers who came to the meeting despite heavy rain.

Presley also talked a lot about heaven, a topic she has researched for more than 20 years. She believes that those who enter heaven don’t want to come back, but that hardly makes the loss easier.

“The heartbreaking thing is that I was supposed to go first. The babies aren’t supposed to go before the mommas,” she said.

Some people turn to drugs, smoking, drinking. She turned to sweets.

“I think they knew my name at the (cookie shop),” Presley said. “This is not going to take it away, the emptiness.”

She also turned to CNN. While watching the news, she realized that violence in the world meant other mothers were suffering. “Some mommas are getting the same call,” she said. “It’s not just me.”

Gwen King, who lost her son Brian, 25, to a car accident in 2004, came for the first time.

She had met Presley at the clinic where she is a patient and Presley works.

“She had such a beautiful smile,” said King. “She just exudes strength.”

Betty Johnson, whose daughter Arica died at age 41 in 2013, sang her own song “One Day At a Time.” She also quoted from II Samuel 12:23, a passage that deals with King David mourning the loss of his son.

“I will go to him, but he will not return to me,” Johnson said.

King said it’s better to share the burden of grief.

“You think you’re the only one,” King said. “It’s so easy to pull away.”

