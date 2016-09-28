Gun discharges on 8-year-old girl

Kosciusko County sheriff’s detectives are investigating what they believe to be the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Authorities got a 911 call at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident at 9989 West County Road 575 North in Etna Green. The child was taken to a South Bend hospital in stable-fair condition, the release stated.

The girl is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a .22-caliber handgun at the scene of the shooting. The Department of Child Services has been contacted regarding the incident.