Head-on crash puts teen in hospital

A head-on crash Friday night between a hatchback and pickup in DeKalb County has one person at a local hospital, according to police.

Officers say Toby Walker, 46, of Auburn was traveling west on County Road 40 about 11:30 p.m. when his Chevrolet S10 crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Versa driven by Tarese Huff, 18, of Butler.

Huff was taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide a condition for her, but said she suffered pain in her left shoulder and left leg. Walker complained of right knee pain, but refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.