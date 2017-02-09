Huntington crime spree ends with chase, suicide

A police chase on U.S. 24 in Huntington County early Wednesday ended with a man killing himself after he had shot at a family member’s car, shot a man during a convenience store robbery and stolen a vehicle, police said.

Tyler W. Sellers, 31, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Allen County coroner said Sellers died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a suicide.

Police said the ordeal involving Sellers began Tuesday. Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker said the end of a relationship appeared to be the reason Sellers became upset.

“The past 24 hours have been very stressful and trying times for this family,” Hacker said.

Sellers shot at a family member’s vehicle about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday near Mayne and Indiana streets in Huntington, police said. Officers were alerted when a woman showed up at the Huntington Police Department to report that her vehicle had been shot at. No one was injured.

About 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said Sellers was involved in a robbery and shooting in Huntington. An employee at a Phillips 66 convenience store, 735 S. Jefferson St., was injured after shots were fired inside the business.

While Huntington police were investigating the robbery at the convenience store, a stolen vehicle was reported nearby, police said.

About 6:30 a.m., a homeowner reported that a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen in Huntington, Indiana State Police said.

Shortly after, ISP Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss saw an SUV that matched the description near Parkview Huntington Hospital and the YMCA.

Two other troopers joined Hotchkiss on U.S. 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road, and when they turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Sellers, drove east on U.S. 24 for a couple of miles before turning around and heading west on U.S. 24.

Stop sticks were deployed near County Road 200 East. Sellers then drove through the median into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24, crashing into a Huntington city police car at 7:03 a.m.

At that point, Sellers was taken to a Huntington hospital with a head injury that was later found to be the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Huntington police officer was not injured in the crash.

Eastbound U.S. 24 was closed for about four hours while investigators worked the scene.

Sellers was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

