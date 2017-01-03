 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPolice and fire


  • Courtesy: Huntington Fire Department
January 03, 2017 12:55 PM

Huntington firefighters get new equipment

The Journal Gazette

The Huntington Fire Department is the proud owner of an a new fire truck and 15 self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The breathing apparatuses are equipped with Scott Sight Technology, which is in-mask thermal imaging cameras that will help the firefighter to search and rescue inside a burning home, without restricting their hands or obstructing the firefighter's view, a statement from the department said today.

Thermal images in the past were hand-held, Chief Tim Albertson said.

"We’ve used thermal imaging cameras for years, but they’re large, have to be held, limiting the use of the firefighters’ hands in a rescue.”

Currently the department has five apparatuses for each crew, but hopes to have a mask for every firefighter.

The department also replaced its 1990 fire truck with a 2016 model that has a bigger pump and can carry more equipment, the statement said.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition