A 22-year-old Huntington man was arrested Friday on three felony charges related to child porn, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Police captured Caleb Case after following up on a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Case was caught at his home and taken without incident. He has been preliminarily charged by the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Case faces a charge of possession of child pornography and related offenses.