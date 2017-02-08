Huntington man critical after pursuit over stolen SUV; police investigate armed robbery

A Huntington man is in critical condition after he stole a SUV early Wednesday morning, leading Indiana State Police troopers on a short pursuit.

Around 6:30 a.m., a homeowner reported that a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from his or her home inside the Huntington city limits, a statement from state police at Fort Wayne said.

Shortly after it had been reported stolen, Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss saw an SUV that matched the description near the Parkview Huntington Hospital and YMCA.

Two other troopers joined Hotchkiss on U.S. 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road, the statement said, and when they turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up going east on U.S. 24.

It said the suspect drove for a couple of miles before turning around and heading west on U.S. 24.

Stop sticks were deployed near County Road 200 East.

The driver then drove through the median into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24, crashing into a Huntington city police car around 7:03 a.m.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a head injury. The Huntington police officer was not injured in the crash.

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect until his family has been notified, the statement said.

U.S. 24 was closed for about four hours while investigators worked the scene.

Huntington police issued a statement Wednesday morning saying an employee at a Phillips 66 convenience store, 735 S. Jefferson St., was injured after shots had been fired inside the business during an armed robbery around 6 a.m.

While Huntington police were investigating the robbery at the convenience store, the report for the stolen car came in that was near the armed robbery, Huntington police said.

As of noon today, police have not confirmed the suspect in the armed robbery and the pursuit are not the same person, and the Huntington police and the Indiana State Police are investigating the incidents separately.