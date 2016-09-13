Huntington man injured in UTV crash

A man was injured after being thrown from a Utility Task Vehicle in Huntington County on Monday afternoon, Indiana conservation officers said today.

Jerry L. Landrum, 73, of Huntington, was driving the UTV north on County Road 200 East, north of County Road 400 North, when he hit a culvert next to the road, conservation officers said in a statement.

Landrum was thrown from the UTV and pinned underneath it, the statement said. It said four bystanders were able to lift the UTV off of Landrum before emergency crews arrived.

Landrum was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with shoulder and rib injuries.