Icy roads create danger

Snowplows were out in every part of the city Saturday, spreading sand or salt to make ice-covered neighborhood roads safer for motorists, the city reported.

“We’ll be out through the night in the neighborhoods,” said Frank Suarez, city of Fort Wayne spokesman, “putting salt and sand down to help with the icy conditions created by freezing rain (Friday) night and lower temperatures than predicted (for Saturday).”

The National Weather Service predicted a few more hours of the evening drizzle Saturday evening with a temperature close to 32 degrees, but later precipitation was expected to change to snow, Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Marsili said the snowfall would amount to about a half inch, but the greatest threat was colder temperatures today.

Daybreak was expected to bring a high temperature of about 20 degrees, dropping to 12 or 13 degrees by 4 p.m, Marsili said. That could make for some patchy slick spots today. The overnight low into Monday is expected to dip to minus 8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website.

Different roads have been treated differently, Marsili said, and some of the chemicals don’t work as well as others when temperatures dip to about 10 degrees.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported that it deployed about 500 yellow salt trucks statewide and planned to continue deployment ahead of the falling temperatures and wintry mix Saturday evening, according a news release issued from the office of Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence.

The Indiana State Police reported that statewide from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday they responded to more than 380 property-damage crashes, more than 60 injury crashes and two fatal crashes – one in Marion County and one in Warrick County.

State police officers also responded to over 150 slide-offs as well as more than an additional 150 motorist assists. They urged the public to heed the warnings and to not travel unless there’s a dire need involving some type of legitimate emergency, according to an ISP release.

Figures for Allen County were not immediately available.

This month has seen 10.4 inches of snowfall. In 2015 at this time, northeast Indiana had 0.2 inches; in 2014, it was 0.6 inches, Marsili said.

The city has 18 snow routes that can be seen at cityoffortwayne.org/snow, Suarez said.

“We think motorists should use caution,” Suarez said. “Where there is moisture, it will continue to be slick.”

