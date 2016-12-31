If mall brawl breaks out, city police prepared to act

Fort Wayne police are ready to respond – should the need arise – to any “mall brawls.”

Post-Christmas brawls have occured at several malls across the country, including in Indianapolis. Typically, a bunch of teenagers swarm a food court and cause a disturbance, sending other shoppers heading for the exits.

In Indianapolis, police say a fight that erupted among youths at a mall was sparked by two girls’ long-running feud over a boy.

Monday night’s fight at Castleton Square mall on the city’s northeast side occurred the same night that similar disturbances swept malls in Ohio, New York, North Carolina and elsewhere.

Six girls and one boy were arrested on preliminary battery and resisting-arrest charges after the Indianapolis melee.

Indianapolis police spokesman Maj. Richard Riddle told The Indianapolis Star that based on conversations with the juveniles, police believe that a chance encounter between the feuding girls sparked the fight.

He says police found no indication that social media played a role in that fight or another one that erupted at the mall about the same time.

Riddle says there’s also no evidence those fights were connected to the mall fights in other states.

But local police are ready, said Michael Joyner, FWPD public information officer.

“We will respond accordingly should there be a need,” Joyner said. “In terms of preparation, we would never show our hand.”

Police are routinely called to local malls for shoplifting, vehicle accidents and internal thefts, Joyner added.

What preparation the malls could be taking here is unknown. Officials at Glenbrook Square in the north of the city chose not to comment. Jefferson Pointe in the city’s southwest did not respond to phone calls.

Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

jduffy@jg.net