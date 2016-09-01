Infant blind from injuries; father, 18, charged

Conflicting stories about what happened to a 3-month-old boy who is blind in both eyes and cannot chew food or swallow on his own has prompted a warrant for his father’s arrest.

Desmond T. Ross, 18, of the 2500 block of South Wayne Avenue, was charged Tuesday with two counts of child neglect and one count of battery for injuries the baby suffered between June 27 and June 29, according to court documents.

On June 29, Ross showed up in the emergency room at a hospital with his son, who was in critical condition. The baby was quickly transferred to the intensive care unit at another hospital.

Ross told a police officer that he and the baby were sleeping on the sofa and at 6 a.m., the baby woke up vomiting. Ross said it was not normal for his son to be vomiting, according to court documents.

The doctor in charge at the emergency room said he heard a different story. Ross told him he was cooking lunch in the kitchen and the baby was lying on the sofa. Ross heard a thud and went into the family room and found the baby lying on the floor.

The doctor told police that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed that was at most 48 hours old and also showed signs of a previous brain injury dating back two to three weeks, according to court documents.

The baby’s mother told police she had left the child with Ross on at 6:30 p.m. June 27 and talked with Ross at 11 a.m. June 29. He told her everything was fine.

Then about 2:30 p.m. June 29, Ross called her to ask whether the baby was anemic. He told her the baby was sick and he was heading to the hospital.

When the baby’s mother arrived at the hospital, she found that the baby was in worse shape than she had been led to believe. When she left Ross in charge, the baby was in perfect health and physical shape, she told authorities.

The next day, the doctor in charge told police that the baby had bruises on both sides of his face that looked new and was still unresponsive and having seizures. An ophthalmologist who saw the infant reported small spots, caused by bleeding into the skin, “in all four quadrants of both eyes too numerous to count,” according to court documents.

During another police interview, Ross said he had been awakened at 3 a.m. by the baby, who was crying and had fallen on the floor face down. He picked up the baby and shook him to see whether he was OK.

He also said the baby hit his head on the foot of a wrought-iron table and said he may have grabbed the baby’s face too hard when he was looking for injuries.

The doctor in charge told police later that the baby is blind and that it’s “unclear if he will ever be able to even chew food or swallow on his own.”

A warrant for Ross’ arrest was issued, and he was not in jail as of Wednesday. His bond was set at $30,000.

