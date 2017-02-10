Infant critical after stabbing

A baby boy is in critical condition at a local hospital following an early morning stabbing police say happened during an argument between two women at a south-side Fort Wayne home.



Officers responded to the incident at 12:22 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Oxford Street. They said a fight broke out between the pair while one of the women was holding the infant. The female suspect apparently lunged at the other woman, stabbing both her and the child, according to police.

The woman was listed in good condition at the local hospital. The suspect, who was still at the residence when police arrived, is being held for questioning.

Police are unsure of the relationship of the individuals involved or if other people were present when the attack occurred. No charges have been filed and police have not released the identities of the individuals.



No further information is available.