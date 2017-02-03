Jimmerson Lake fire victim ID'd

Authorities have identified the victim in a Thursday morning house fire on Jimmerson Lake, according to the Angola Fire Department.

Gene Mitchell, 94, was killed in a blaze Orland and Angola fire departments were called to at 1120 Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake in Fremont at 5:46 a.m. Officials say the cause of death is smoke inhalation and severe thermal burns.

They believe the death was accidental.



When firefighters arrived, the home had flames coming out of the roof and fire spread throughout most of the home, a statement from the Angola Fire Department said. It took crews a little more than an hour to get the blaze under control.