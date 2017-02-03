Jury: Defendant guilty in slayings

Guilty on all three counts of murder.

That’s what the jury decided Thursday evening after about three hours of deliberation. Artavius Richards, 19, was convicted in the Feb. 24, 2016, shooting deaths of Adam Mekki, Muhannad Tairab and Mohamedtaha Omar, at 808 E. Lewis St. during what police said was a robbery gone wrong.

He was also convicted of a fourth count of using a gun in the crime.

Richards’ first trial in November ended in a hung jury. The man who allegedly also participated in the three killings, Darryl “Little D” McDaniel, faces a jury trial in March for the same charges.

Much of the testimony in the trial came from cellphone tracking experts trying to place the men in the vicinity of the crime around the time it happened. The testimony was complex, and no one was able to establish that Richards’ cellphone was in the area. But one expert said that if Richards’ cellphone was off or if he didn’t make or receive any calls or texts, his presence would never be noted.

The local African community is content with the verdict, said Natan Gessese, 24, a friend of Omar’s.

“We’re feeling really great,” Gessese said Thursday. “This don’t bring him back, but this brings some kind of closure.”

Asked what he and others from the African community might feel if the verdict is appealed, Gessese said they will continue to pray. “Hopefully it will go smoothly,” he said.

That is not how Richards’ mother, Goldie Holman, feels about the verdict.

“I want to know what the jury heard that I didn’t hear,” Holman said Thursday. “What I heard was that the phone that my son had didn’t even place him there (on Lewis Street). He was placed on Pontiac Street. My mom lives off of Pontiac. It could have been from being at my mom’s house.”

Holman also has problems with the key witness, Jasmine Griffin, a friend of McDaniel who testified that she was asked by McDaniel to take the men and a third unnamed man to buy marijuana, something she did often. While they drove around for a while, Richards and McDaniel told her they were going to rob the alleged dealers. Griffin said she tried to talk them out of it, but they insisted on the robbery. When they returned to her car, Griffin learned that they had killed the three men in the house.

During the course of the trial, Griffin’s story changed.

In closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Steinburg acknowledged that Griffin lied to them when they first asked her what she knew about the killings. But then, they said, she comes from an area where snitching is forbidden. Gradually, she provided more and more information, he said.

Steinburg also said that her explanation of events matches with cellphone records, that she picked the men up at a certain time and place and that they drove around for a while. Cell records put two of them in the area of the crime within a few minutes of when the crime is believed to have taken place.

“She told you a story, and the cellphone records match,” Steinburg said.

He added that her account of what Richards and McDaniels told her matches the actual evidence. “There’s no way she could have known the evidence if she had not heard it from the ones who did it.”

Defense attorney Michelle Kraus told jurors they had to go on gut feeling. “You have to be firmly convinced she’s telling the truth,” she said. “You can’t rely on anything important based on what she says.”

Griffin gave the police information only in exchange for something else – being put up in hotels and given money for food, Kraus said. Meanwhile, she continued to smoke marijuana every day and work as a prostitute, Kraus said.

“She should not be believed beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kraus said. “There’s too much doubt.”

Holman said Griffin was “not a credible witness.”

“I don’t understand it. That’s why I’m still sitting here numb,” Holman said.

