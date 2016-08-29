Latest recruits revolutionizing fire department

The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed its newest class of recruits today, a group of 10 men and one woman who are intended to revolutionize the department.

Unlike other academy classes, every member of the latest class is already a paramedic.

Mayor Tom Henry, in welcoming the recruits, told them to know what they were getting into, but also advised them they were already something special.

"You're already one up on everyone else. You are already paramedics," Henry told the candidates. "Not everyone made the cut" to be in the class. "You're in a leadership position already."

The class is the first step in a move to have every firefighter on the department be a certified paramedic.

Currently, fire crews respond to every emergency call, and they usually get to the scene first. However they are limited in what aid they can provide. They have to wait until an ambulance crew arrives.

The department's goal is to transform the fire department from being able to provide basic life support to advanced life support, meaning its personnel will have unlimited options when providing aid at the scene of an emergency and not have to wait extra minutes for an amublance to arrive.

The goal is to have some crews operating as advanced life support teams by the beginning of the year.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey said the recruits all look serious because "They found out this morning that we are serious people doing serious work. You are the future of our fire department. There are people who say we're not smart enough."

The 11 recruits, if they all pass the 13-week academy, will leave the fire department with 363 firefighters.

