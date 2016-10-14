Life with no parole asked for

The Elkhart County prosecutor is seeking a life sentence without parole for Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman charged with the murders of her two children.

Prosecutor Curtis T. Hill Jr. filed a petition in Elkhart Circuit Court on Thursday asking for the sentence.

Pasztor is accused of kicking in the door of her father and stepmother’s home on Goshen Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 26 and abducting Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6.

Those children and a younger son, Juelz Santos Aguirre, 3, were in the custody of the grandparents, Pasztor’s father, Ricky Green, said.

Why Pasztor did not abduct the younger boy is unclear.

Pasztor told police she made her way from Fort Wayne to Elkhart with her two children for several hours and smothered them with her hands along the way.

Pasztor, who was assigned a public defender in Elkhart County, entered a plea of not guilty Oct. 3.

She said Monday in a jail-house interview with WANE-TV that she decided to kill her children after realizing that law enforcement had issued an Amber Alert for the children.

Although Hill weighed seeking the death penalty for Pasztor, he decided on life without parole.

Pasztor is being held without bail. A jury trial is set to begin Jan. 23 and an initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Under Indiana law, a life sentence without parole can be sought by the prosecutor alleging that a murder victim was under 12 years of age. In addition, evidence that the accused has committed an additional murder is a qualifying aggravating circumstance.

Hill said Pasztor is a suspect in the slaying of her former neighbor, Frank Macomber, 66, whose body was found in woods on West Wallen Road the morning after she drove to the Elkhart Police Department and told an officer her two dead children were in the car she was driving. Pasztor later told WANE-TV she killed Macomber.

The woods where he was found are a short distance from Green’s home.

“Indiana law provides that murders alleged to have occurred under certain circumstances are particularly heinous and therefore subject to harsher penalty considerations. We have alleged that this ‘mother’ murdered her two children, both of whom were under the age of 12 years, one after the other, here in Elkhart County,” Hill said in a statement. “In this circumstance, a sanction of life without parole for the murder of these two children is an appropriate consideration given the gravity of this horrible crime.”

