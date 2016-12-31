Ligonier bust: 4 held; big haul of meth, guns

Drugs with a street value of well over $1 million and dozens of loaded firearms were found inside a Ligonier drug house Thursday.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Ligonier Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Noble County prosecutor’s office, raided a home at 11405 N. Indiana 5 in Ligonier about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities found what is believed to be the largest seizure of crystal meth in Noble County and the northern district of Indiana, the news release said.

Found were nearly 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 100 pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Authorities also found 50 to 60 firearms in every room of the house, loaded and ready to use. Some of the guns were stolen, according to the release.

Several dirt bikes, street bikes and all-terrain vehicles were also located on the property, and several are believed to have been stolen, the news release said.

Nearly $80,000 in cash turned up during the search, the sheriff’s department’s release said.

Arrested were Mark Morr, 47; Sherry Morr, 47; Justin Morr, 19, and Vanessa Salas, 21, all of whom were residents of the home, the release said. Two juveniles, 16 and 17, were placed with the Department of Child Services.

The four arrested are being held at the Noble County Jail under no bond. Charges are pending.

The raid was made after a lengthy investigation, the release said.

