Lima Road bank branch robbed

The Fifth Third Bank branch at 6026 Lima Road was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash this afternoon by an unshaven man in his early 20s with a large nose, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they responded to the branch about 1 p.m. on a hold-up alarm and learned a man entered the bank, approached a teller and handed her a note saying he was robbing the bank.

The man never displayed a weapon, police said. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot headed south.

Police described the robber as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, white, with a thin build, short hair and wearing a red-and-black-striped jacket.

A K-9 track was not successful in locating him. Anyone who might have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The robbery remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the FBI.