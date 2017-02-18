Local state police lab hits a mark

Connecting crimes The number of times Indiana crime labs have linked guns to crime scenes through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network: • Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Laboratory, 500 • Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, 735 • Indiana State Police, Indianapolis, 95 • South Bend Police Department, 547 • The Lake County Crime Scene Investigation Unit, 379. Source: Stacey Hartman, Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Laboratory

A milestone reached at the regional Indiana State Police laboratory has put a pinch on gun crimes.

Officials announced this week that in January, the Fort Wayne lab had linked ballistics evidence to more than 500 scenes where crimes such as drive-by shootings, attempted murders and homicides occurred. Using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, database, the lab helped local, state and federal law enforcement agencies connect the evidence.

NIBIN, a program of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, allows investigators to electronically compare ballistics evidence with other violent crimes on a national, regional and local level. The program automates evaluations and provides investigative leads quickly. A lead can help investigators connect two crimes or connect a crime to a recovered firearm.

The regional lab, 5811 Ellison Road on the city’s southwest side, has used NIBIN since 2000. Its first ballistics “hit” came a year later, said Stacey Hartman, one of two forensic scientists at the lab. Michelle Fletcher is the other.

“Achieving this milestone at our Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory is truly a reflection of our staff’s quality of work from our Forensic Firearms Identification Unit,” Laboratory Division Commander Maj. Steve Holland said in a statement. “Forensic Scientists Stacey Hartman and Michelle Fletcher are responsible for our laboratory system reaching this milestone, and we are fortunate to have such a professional, and dedicated staff in our system.”

Markings and impressions left on a cartridge case when fired are unique to a firearm. Images of those impressions are put in the database and electronically compared with other images. Thousand of correlations come back. Hartman and Fletcher go through them to find valid hits.

Those are given to the law enforcement agency that submitted the evidence to pursue, Hartman said.

Among area law enforcement agencies, the lab deals predominately with the Fort Wayne Police Department because of the city’s larger size and related crime, she said.

Allen County had a record 49 homicides last year. The previous record was 45 in 2013.

The local agencies provide more than enough work for Hartman and Fletcher; the lab duo will have worked together 10 years in August. Asked whether they get along, Hartman laughed.

“We don’t have a lot of space out there so it’s imperative that we get along.”

