Man, 3 dogs safely escape house fire

Neighbors awoke a sleeping man when they saw smoke coming from the roof of his home Saturday night, firefighters said.

At 10:39 p.m., Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 910 Lincoln Ave. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home, the fire department said.

The man inside the home was able to escape without injury – and with his three dogs – thanks to neighbors who pounded on his door, the department said.

Firefighters found the fire in a room on the second floor extending into the attic. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

The home was moderately damaged by fire, smoke and water, the department said.