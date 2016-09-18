Man, 3 dogs escape Lincoln Avenue fire

A man and three dogs were able to escape a house fire on Lincoln Avenue late Saturday night.

According to a press release, the resident of the home was alerted about smoke coming from his roof by neighbors pounding on his door.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called at 10:39 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the roof. Firefighters located the blaze on the second floor, extending into the attic, and had it under control within 25 minutes.

The release states moderate fire, water and smoke damage was sustained.

The fire remains under investigation.



