Man accused of domestic battery

A Fort Wayne man was charged Wednesday with strangulation and criminal confinement, among other charges.

According to court documents, about 1 a.m. Monday, Jon C. Wirick of the 6300 block of Woodway Drive allegedly dragged a household member around the house, slamming the victim’s head against walls and several other things before he tried to strangle the victim twice.

Wirick also took the victim’s cellphone. The victim was able to get free by grabbing a frying pan off the kitchen counter and striking Wirick in the face, which allowed the victim to escape.

Wirick is charged with criminal confinement, domestic battery, strangulation and interfering with the reporting of a crime. He is in the Allen County Jail with a bond of $15,750.