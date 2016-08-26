Man accused of shooting woman after crashes

According to court documents, Willie Amos chased the woman down Fairfield Avenue late Wednesday, smashing his car into the rear of her SUV.

Around Lexington Avenue, they crashed, hitting separate trees near Pasadena Drive. The woman’s vehicle then crashed into a fence on the west side of the street.

Amos, 39, climbed out of the window of his car with a silver .45-caliber handgun in his hand. As she tried to get out of her vehicle, he went up to her, according to court documents.

She pleaded with him. “Don’t kill me. Don’t kill me.” But he pointed the gun at her and fired, slugs hitting her in the chest and in the knee.

Witnesses saw the whole thing. Police were called and arrested him nearby. When they got to him, he put his hands in the air and said, “it’s in my back pocket,” according to court documents.

Amos, of the 3100 block of McDonald Street, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery and criminal recklessness.

According to court records, Amos had been out on a bond on a felony charge of dealing marijuana.

An 18-year-old Amos was convicted in 1995 of attempted murder, having shot another teen nine times in the back, neck and arm. Unhappy with the conviction, Amos punched his attorney in the face.

Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck sentenced Amos to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder, but with good behavior credits and other time cuts, Amos got out of the Indiana Department of Correction in 20 years and one month.

Amos successfully completed the Re-Entry Court program in September, and he was released from any probation.

He is not currently on parole, according to Department of Correction records.

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Jason Custer granted a prosecutor’s request for an elevated bond in the new case, setting it at more than $100,000.

