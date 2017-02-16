Man allegedly trying to steal Xbox shot by seller

A man was shot Tuesday night at a north-side gas station after allegedly trying to rob a seller of his Xbox.

At 9:35 p.m., police responded to the BP station at 3610 E. Dupont Road across from Parkview Regional Medical Center on a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, David Allen Walters, 19, lying in the parking lot. He is listed in serious condition, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Walters had reportedly arranged to meet the Xbox seller at the station. A Dodge pulled in with Walters in the passenger seat.

At some point during the negotiation, Walters allegedly grabbed the Xbox and ran back toward the Dodge.

The seller pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at Walters, who fell. The shooter was not identified by police.

The Dodge driver, Jailon Gregory Parrish, also 19, took off, leaving his friend behind.

Later, Parrish was caught by police in the 4600 block of Wellington Drive as he was climbing out a back window.

Parrish was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after a court hearing on earlier warrant charges of driving while suspended and speeding, a jail spokesman said.

The shooter was interviewed by police and released.

A police department releases said no other charges have been field but the investigation continues.

jduffy@jg.net