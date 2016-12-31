Man awakens, jailed on gun count

Christmas Day about 2:15 a.m. found John H. Nellems III, 21, slumped between the driver and passenger seats of his green Dodge van, a silver handgun on his lap with his left hand on top of it.

The engine was running. The location of the van was undisclosed.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, an officer woke up Nellems and asked him if he had a permit to carry a handgun which Nellems said he did not. The gun had one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine, police said.

The officer then found a clear bag of a green synthetic substance in between the driver and front passenger seats and a cylindrical glass tube with burnt ends and copper wiring in it, consistent with smoking crack cocaine, according to police.

Nellems, of the 5000 block of Madiera Drive, was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, and misdemeanors, possession of synthetic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

He is in the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Woman accused of using hammer to hit spouse

A Yoder woman has been charged with two counts of domestic battery after allegedly taking a hammer to her spouse about 9 p.m. on Christmas.

Police answered a domestic battery call and found the victim limping and pointing to his head where the officer saw blood. The victim said he had been struck by a hammer and bitten, court documents said.

After requesting medics, the officer went to the bedroom where the alleged attack occurred and saw the bedroom disheveled and blood spatter. The hammer was on the floor, documents said.

Angela R. Teusch, 43, the alleged attacker, was under the influence of drugs, according to the officer, who noted that he found an empty bottle of Clonapine. She also complained of pain and had bruises, scrapes and minor cuts.

Teusch is in the Allen County Jail facing charges of domestic battery and criminal recklessness. Her bond is $12,500.

