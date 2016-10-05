Man charged with driving into home

A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man was charged Monday after he allegedly ran a stop sign and rammed his car into a home northwest of downtown last week, causing severe damage, and then fled the scene.

On Sept. 28, about 8 p.m., Ilya S. Cheremnov, of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, is reported to have been driving faster than 60 mph in the residential area of Third Street and St. Marys Avenue when witnesses say his maroon 1997 Buick Park Avenue smashed into a home, causing heavy damage to the front of the car and severe foundation damage to a residence, according to court documents.

About 15 feet of the foundation caved into the basement, and the gas line connected to the furnace was also struck and knocked into the home’s basement, according to court documents.

At the time of the crash, a man and his 6-month-old child were inside the home. Cheremnov is accused of running from the scene, pursued by the homeowner and a neighbor.

The neighbor had Cheremnov down on the ground when police arrived.

Cheremnov refused to take a breathalyzer test and also resisted police officers, who had been issued a search warrant.

Later, two officers had to hold Cheremnov down so a nurse could draw a blood sample for blood-alcohol testing.

Cheremnov has been charged with criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

In July 2014, Cheremnov was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Cheremnov is at the Allen County Jail. Bond is set at $5,750.

