Man critical after club shooting

A man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at a popular Fort Wayne club, according to a news release.

Police responded to the incident at 3:11 a.m. today at The Hub, 5629 St. Joe Road, after getting a call about gunfire in the area. The male victim was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting likely happened after the club closed at 3 a.m. and that several patrons were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police said they caught up with the driver of a vehicle that fled the club at a high rate of speed. They have that person in custody, but it is unclear if there is a connection to the shooting.

No further information is available and the incident remains under investigation.