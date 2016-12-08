Man fatally shot in East State alley identified

Codi Allen McCann, 22, was identified as the man shot to death about 10 p.m. Tuesday off the 1200 block of East State Boulevard.

Police found McCann near an alley behind several commercial establishments that include the State Grill. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Fort Wayne police. McCann died a short time later.

While investigators were on the scene, they received information that two individuals had arrived on their own at an area hospital and were also possibly suffering from gunshot wounds. Later, it was found that one of the two had been shot and was in critical condition.

The third person involved in the shooting had twisted an ankle running from the scene, the report stated.

No arrests have been made. At least two neighbors told The Journal Gazette they heard five gunshots around 10 p.m. A patron of the State Grill said the shooting sounded like fireworks from inside the bar.

McCann is the 47th homicide victim in Allen County this year. In 2013, a record of 45 homicides was set.

