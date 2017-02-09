Man found on curb dies

A man found along the curb in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive on Fort Wayne's southeast side early today has died.

A passerby called Fort Wayne police around 6:20 a.m., and when police arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying along the curb, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Police do not know who the man is and are canvassing the neighborhood to get more information.

The Allen County Coroner's office will conduct an autopsy to find out how he died, police said.

The man's identity will also be released by the coroner, police said.

His death is under investigation.