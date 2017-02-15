Man held after robbery of Rx pills at Walgreens

The robber was after oxycondone and wanted it badly enough to risk entering a Walgreens wearing a black ski mask to get it.

Douglas Wayne Diemer, 51, of the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue, is charged with robbery and resisting law enforcement.

Several people called police to report the robbery and pointed the first responding officer in the direction of Diemer’s green 2000 Chevy Impala making an escape near Cass Street and West State Boulevard. The witnesses were yelling, “that’s him!” court documents said.

Diemer confronted the female pharmacist while keeping one hand in his pocket, as though he had a weapon. The pharmacist said she was afraid for her safety and handed over three bottles of oxycodone with acetaminophen, the documents said.

The detective who answered the call tried to pull Diemer’s car over, but he continued to flee. While in pursuit with several police cars, Diemer’s car had a flat tire and he stopped in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue near his home. He threw a white prescription bottle from the passenger compartment, later picked up by another officer. The bottle was oxycodone with acetaminophen, the documents said.

Diemer appeared to have chewed or eaten several of the white pills because there was a white powdery substance stuck to his lips and mouth, court records said. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

