Man in critical condition, caretaker sought

A dispute between a man and his caretaker ended with him in critical condition with head injuries at a local hospital, according to Fort Wayne police.

The incident happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. today at an apartment in the 6300 block of Nina Drive near Reed Road. Police said they responded to a call about a battery in progress. The man initially was listed in serious condition, but hospital staff downgraded him to critical.

An altercation erupted between the victim and his female caregiver and at some point she struck him in the head, police said. The woman fled the scene before officers arrived. Police dogs have not been able to track her down.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222.