Man in critical condition after crash

A North Webster motorist is in critical condition following a crash along County Road 1000 North early today, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

Officers said they found Christopher Doty, 24, trapped inside his 1997 Buick Park Avenue at 4:47 a.m. Police believe Doty was driving east on CR 1000 N. near Koher Road East when he loss control at an intersection curve.

His vehicle struck several trees before coming to a stop, police said. Initially, Doty was alert at the scene of the crash, but later lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital.



The crash remains under investigation.

