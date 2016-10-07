Man in critical condition after hostage incident

A man wielding a knife is in critical condition at a local hospital after police fired on him during a six-hour hostage situation that began late Thursday, a news release stated.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and a woman in the 5300 block of Stony Run Lane at 11:07 p.m. When police arrived the man grabbed a young child and barricaded himself inside the residence. The woman was able to escape.

Members from the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams attempted to negotiate with the man, but at some point his actions made police feel the child was in danger. They fired on the suspect about 5 a.m. The child was not hurt.

The woman involved in the situation is the suspect's girlfriend, but their relationship to the child has not been determined. No further information is available, but police said they will be releasing more details.