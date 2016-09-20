Man robs Fifth Third branch on Lima Road

The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking information regarding a bank robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon.

About 1 p.m., city police responded to Fifth Third Bank, 6026 Lima Road, where an alarm had been triggered. According to police, a man in his early 20s entered the building, approached a teller and handed her a note stating he was robbing the bank.

The man did not display a weapon and was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he left the bank on foot heading south, police said.

Surveillance photos were released Monday night. The robber is described as thin, unshaven, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with short hair and a large nose. The man was wearing a red-and-black striped jacket.

A police K-9 unit unsuccessfully tried to locate the suspect. The robbery remains under investigation by city police, the FBI and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

