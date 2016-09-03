Man shot, killed outside Villages of Hanna

The Villages of Hanna was the scene of another shooting, the second in less than a month, as police responded to a call there around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

A man lay dead in the parking lot at 1422 Greene St., in front of Building 2B of the apartment complex, as family wept nearby, holding babies and trying to console one another.

At one point, a young man said to a young woman who walked up to the group tearfully, identifying herself as the victim’s sister: “It was M. He shot him and ran off.”

Michael Joyner, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said at the scene that police know only that there was some kind of a disturbance before the shooting.

As police canvassed the area, looking for information, Ashleey Walker, who lives in the town­houses across the street, said most of the trouble occurs in the apartments. The Aug. 13 killing of Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas was on the same side of the street, at the other end of the apartment buildings. Daquavion Johnson has been charged with that murder.

Walker said she witnessed that shooting. “They just jumped off their bikes and gunned him down,” she said.

If this shooting is declared a homicide, it would be the 27th in Allen County this year. The victim’s name, as well as the official cause and manner of death will be released when the coroner’s report is complete.

