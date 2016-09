A man was killed in the parking lot of the Villages of Hanna apartment complex Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street on report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man down in the parking lot. A short time after, the man was pronounced dead.

