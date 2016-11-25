Man shot in club lot after closing

A man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting on Thanksgiving at a Fort Wayne club, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. at The Hub, 5629 St. Joe Road, after police got a call reporting gunfire in the area. The male victim was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting likely happened after the club, formerly Piere’s, closed at 3 a.m. Several patrons were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police caught up with the driver of a vehicle that had sped away from the club and took that person into custody, but it was unclear whether there is a connection to the shooting.

No further information is available, and the shooting remained under investigation Thursday.

2 teens accused of storage unit thefts

Two Fremont teens were arrested Thursday after police said they caught them robbing storage units, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Easton, 19, and Stephani Hartley, 18, face 12 counts of burglary, the sheriff’s office said. A 17-year-old male was placed in a juvenile detention center.

According to the sheriff’s office, police responded to the incident just before 1 a.m. Thursday near County Roads 200 West and 200 North. A caller reported seeing two people walking around with a pair of bolt cutters.

Police said they discovered numerous items from the storage units inside the bed of a nearby pickup truck. Officers also found padlocks that had been cut lying next to the units.

A dozen units were burglarized. The teens surrendered when police arrived.

Overnight crash puts 2 in hospital

An early-morning crash Thursday resulted in two people at a hospital, according to emergency dispatchers.

The accident happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Paulding Road near Adams Center Road in Fort Wayne.

Authorities said the occupants initially were trapped inside the vehicle.

They are listed in serious condition.

No further information is available, and the crash is under investigation.

jduffy@jg.net