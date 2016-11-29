Driver shot in head dies

Police say a male victim suffering from a gunshot to the head died Monday after they found him inside a vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a resident's call about hearing a "loud bang" in the 6100 block of Holgate Drive sometime before 9:52 p.m. The caller witnessed a male subject running from the area and another male's voice screaming for help.



The victim was in the driver's seat and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Monday night, police said.



Initial investigations indicate the shooting happened in a rear parking lot at Casselwood Apartments. Police believe the victim sped through the area before his vehicle came to a stop in a field.

No further information is available and the incident remains under investigation.