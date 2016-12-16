Man taken into custody after standoff

It took a flashbang grenade, tear gas and nearly four hours of negotiating before a male suspect ended a police standoff early today, according to a news release.

Fort Wayne officers were called to a house in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Thursday by a female afraid of a man she said was heavily armed. Upon arrival, police tried to get the man to exit the house, but he began yelling at officers.

Police said several gunshots were fired inside the house after the female left the residence.

Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called to the scene in an attempt to convince the man to come out. He exited the house only after a grenade and tear gas were deployed, the release stated.

Police said the surrender went peacefully and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning. It is not known if the man will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.