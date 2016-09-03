Memorial honors 'gentle soul'

At the funeral service for Samuel Lewis Hardrix on Friday, there were two families in attendance.

One was his biological family, sitting near the altar where the 22-year-old’s photo was placed. And when the obituary was read out loud, the names of his mother, Shirley Hardrix, and his father, Michael Cole, were read along with the names of numerous relatives including sisters, a brother, aunts and uncles.

Seated just behind them was Hardrix’s street family, making up about half of the 70 or so people who attended the service at Nelson Memorial Gardens on Eliza Street and subsequent burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. A family repast was offered afterward at the Greater Progressive Baptist Church on John Street, the home church for Shirley Hardrix.

“We don’t understand everything that happens,” Pastor Anthony Pettus Sr. of Greater Progressive said during the service, “but one good thing about sad days is they don’t last always.”

Hardrix was stabbed to death sometime after Aug. 18, when some of his street family said he dropped off his bike at a High Street home where he had been staying and the following morning, Aug. 21, when a Schilling Avenue neighbor found his body behind his home at 9 a.m.

It was an unfortunate discovery for Luis Tascon, whose tidy home was where Hardrix came to rest. It wasn’t an easy death. Tascon’s children found bloody handprints on a trash can on the street. A few feet away, the side wall of the house was splattered with blood.

Luckily, his children didn’t see the bloody handprints on his front door or on the back of the home where Hardrix appeared to have stumbled to his death in a 3-foot-wide grassy path. He was in a seated position, Tascon said, as though he was trying to climb over a lightweight metal garden fence lined with bushes and other flowers in bloom.

That morning, Tascon’s wife had begged him to check the garbage in the outside bin because there was a strong odor. When he found nothing unusual in his garbage can, he looked over and saw the body.

“It was pretty scary,” Tascon said, sitting outside his front door about a week later. “It was pretty uncomfortable.”

His children still don’t know what happened, and he is still surprised his dog didn’t bark, although the family had been away part of the weekend.

“The kids usually walk my dog, and by the miracle of God, they didn’t see anything,” Tascon said.

That day, Tascon met some of his neighbors who called Hardrix their brother.

Sammy, as they called him, wasn’t homeless, said Kayla Johnson, who called herself his sister. “He didn’t have a set address, but he had a place to live.”

“He was a sweetheart,” said Elizabeth Hopson, who lives with Johnson and Timmy Bachinsky, Hardix’s best friend, they said.

“We were the two ninjas of Fort Wayne,” Bachinsky said. “We climbed buildings, the Courthouse, the Grand Wayne Center. We never left each other’s side.”

The weekend he died, however, Hardrix walked up Schiling Avenue alone, probably on his way to Save-A-Lot grocery where food pickings could be pretty good for supper, Bachinsky said.

“He said he was going for a walk and he never came back,” Johnson said.

Bachinsky thinks his death might have been the result of a joke that somehow went bad.

Sam had some demons, said Mike Moore, a homeless man who calls Hardrix his best friend, too. “We had our demons.” But Moore is sure that Hardrix left hard drugs behind and only smoked cannabis. Moore credits Hardrix with saving his life when about three years ago, Moore was ready to commit suicide.

“Just by meeting, you could talk to him. You can’t explain a conversation with Sam,” Moore said. If anything, Moore conjectures that Hardrix’s death might have been the result of a robbery, but not over drugs.

“The question is why. The question is how, who. We may never find the answers,” said Pettus, whose sermon united the two sets of families who mingled later outside the small church. “We will find consolation in our God.”

Outside, Christopher Richman and his former spouse, Rhonda Teter, said they were part of his street family and had shared a tent with him. “He was like a little brother to me,” said Richman, who is now off the streets. Teter said Hardrix, who had attended Wayne High School, was able to get his high school equivalency degree.

“This young man was such a gentle soul. He had a smile that just lit up the darkness,” said Sally Becker Segerson, who attended the service and feeds the homeless through her Street Reach for the Homeless program. “There were so many that went to him for strength when it was so hard for him to come and ask for our strength.”

jduffy@jg.net